United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 5.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals stock opened at $793.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $781.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $712.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.81 and a 12 month high of $861.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

