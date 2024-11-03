Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $20.16 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,146.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,427.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,173 shares of company stock worth $1,575,702. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 144,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal Insurance by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.