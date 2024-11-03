Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $20.16 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Universal Insurance
Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 144,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal Insurance by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
Read More
