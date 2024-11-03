Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Holdings Raised by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.76% of Universal Technical Institute worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 34.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $890.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.