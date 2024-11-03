UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $6.05 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00008735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $13.55 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00099659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,062,732 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,064,145.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.04609309 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $14,308,927.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.