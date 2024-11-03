UPCX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $942,407.33 (UPC)

UPCX (UPC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, UPCX has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One UPCX token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00004989 BTC on popular exchanges. UPCX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $942,407.33 worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UPCX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,494.41 or 1.00002298 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,402.22 or 0.99867700 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Token Profile

UPCX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,110 tokens. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. UPCX’s official message board is medium.com/@upcx-platforms.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 49,046,438.8 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 3.41546822 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $942,949.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UPCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UPCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UPCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.