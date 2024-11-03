US Bancorp DE Sells 8,160 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,693 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,422 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,723,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

