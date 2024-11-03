US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.15. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 782,513 shares trading hands.

US Nuclear Stock Down 15.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

