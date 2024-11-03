USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Head-To-Head Review

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USCB Financial pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of USCB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $211.03 million 3.56 $51.61 million $2.32 12.80 USCB Financial $108.42 million 2.71 $16.55 million $1.03 14.56

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and USCB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

MetroCity Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.11%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 25.54% 15.09% 1.66% USCB Financial 15.12% 10.79% 0.87%

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats USCB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

