Utrust (UTK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $22.12 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,205.02 or 0.99993337 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,189.59 or 0.99971048 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Utrust Profile
Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,112,145 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. The official message board for Utrust is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline.
Buying and Selling Utrust
