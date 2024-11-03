Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46). Approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.46).

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.50. The firm has a market cap of £30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.