Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 59,144 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,685,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 8.99% of Sandstorm Gold worth $170,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 4,432,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

