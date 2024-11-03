Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.