Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Life Planning Partners Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

