Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

