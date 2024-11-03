Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22,709.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 332.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,674. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $274.59 and a 1-year high of $397.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.70 and a 200 day moving average of $367.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.