Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prosperitas Financial LLC

Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $262.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.53 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

