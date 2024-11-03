Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

