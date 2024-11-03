Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

