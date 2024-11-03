Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.45 and a 200 day moving average of $226.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $242.93.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.