Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 8.9% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,745.9% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,230,000 after buying an additional 1,854,479 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 1,502,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

