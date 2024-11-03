Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Lowered by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,139.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 1,320,748 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

