Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02231877 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

