Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $1.04 Billion Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,934 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 7.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.31% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,044,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

