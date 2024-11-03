Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $3,298,206. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $471.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.90 and a one year high of $510.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

