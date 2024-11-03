Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.33. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 235,547 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

