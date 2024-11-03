VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Stock Holdings Reduced by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USTB opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.