VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.91 and traded as high as $54.06. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
