VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.91 and traded as high as $54.06. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

