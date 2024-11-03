Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $406.27 million and $19.89 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,225.51 or 0.99925964 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,222.02 or 0.99920921 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.44002491 USD and is up 30.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $24,740,740.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

