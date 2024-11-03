Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $326.00 to $339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $290.74 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $296.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.