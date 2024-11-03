Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.09 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.860-2.920 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Vontier alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. 1,215,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,318. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.83%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.