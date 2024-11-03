Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

