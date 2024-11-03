Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 326,269 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,616,000 after buying an additional 162,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $9,234,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,190,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

