Waters Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results**

On November 1, 2024, Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) released its financial results for the quarter ending September 28, 2024. The company announced that sales for the quarter reached $740 million, reflecting a growth of 4% as reported. This increase in sales was largely attributed to growth in instruments and recurring revenue, particularly in the Pharma and Industrial sectors.

The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.93, surpassing expectations primarily due to strong operational performance and favorable market conditions. Waters Corporation saw growth across all reported regions during the quarter. The sales growth was consistent across all end markets, with particular strength noted in Pharma and Industrial segments.

Looking ahead, Waters Corporation raised its full-year sales and EPS guidance, expecting 5% to 7% constant currency growth in the fourth quarter. Operating income stood at $211,132 during the quarter, representing a 28.5% margin. The Company’s revenue during the quarter was not significantly impacted by currency fluctuations.

In terms of geographical performance, sales in Asia grew by 5%, Americas by 1%, and Europe by 6% as reported in constant currency. Waters Corporation expressed confidence in its commercial execution, product portfolio, and operational performance, underpinning a positive long-term outlook for the company.

The financial results reflect the company’s continuous efforts in enhancing customer spending trends and continued product innovation. Waters Corporation has expressed optimism and determination towards achieving sustained growth and profitability in the future.

