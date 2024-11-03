Wedbush Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $415,167,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

