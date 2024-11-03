Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.