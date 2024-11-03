WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCC. Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.71.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $188.17 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 186,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 128.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in WESCO International by 580.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.