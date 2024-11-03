Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

