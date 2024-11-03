Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $756.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $712.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.10 and a 52 week high of $773.00.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.