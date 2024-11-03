Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.10. The company had a trading volume of 201,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $185.96 and a 1 year high of $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.