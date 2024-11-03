White Pine Investment CO Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $84.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

