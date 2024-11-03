Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 181.58%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

