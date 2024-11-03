Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.23 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

