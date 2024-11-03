Xai (XAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.56 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Xai has a total market cap of $123.99 million and $10.56 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xai has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,018.23 or 1.00103860 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,963.25 or 1.00024112 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.19508924 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $15,475,718.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.