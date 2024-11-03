Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

