Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.69. 6,860,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.