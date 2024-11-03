Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.69. 6,860,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

