XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.07. XPO has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. XPO’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 125.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in XPO by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in XPO by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

