Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.83 and last traded at $53.83. 180,005 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

