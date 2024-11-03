Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Yum China Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

