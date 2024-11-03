Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Zenith Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 53,166 shares trading hands.

Zenith Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.97.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

